‘Treasure Island’ and ‘Pancho Villa’ Actor Dead at 90: Daughter Confirms Death of Ángel del Pozo

Ángel del Pozo, the Spanish actor who appeared in dozens of Spaghetti Westerns, has died.

Del Pozo passed away on Saturday, March 29 at the age of 90, according to the Almería Western Film Festival. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“You’ll be there. In a different way, but you’ll be there. I’ll stick with what you always told me: Life is beautiful,” his daughter, TV journalist Almudena del Pozo, wrote in tribute of her father in a translated post on social media. “I love you.”

Born in Spain on July 14, 1934, per his IMDb profile, del Pozo’s career spanned nearly two decades, during which time he appeared in more than 60 titles. He made his film debut in 1960 in Un bruto para Patricia, and followed it with roles as the romantic lead in titles such as Margarita se llama mi amor (1961), Vuelve San Valentín (1962), and Escala en hi-fi (1963).

However, del Pozo was best known for his work in Spaghetti Westerns, appearing in more than 30 westerns throughout his career. He notably starred in including director Sergio Sollima’s The Falcon and the Prey (1966) and Face to Face (1967), appearing alongside stars including Lee Van Cleef, Tomas Milian, and Gian Maria Volonté. He also starred Eugenio Martín’s 1972 Italian-Spanish spaghetti western Pancho Villa.

Del Pozo is also well remembered for his starring role as Doctor Livesey in the 1972 historical adventure film Treasure Island, based on the 1883 novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. He also starred as Jussac in the 1973 swashbuckler film The Three Musketeers. His other acting credits include La cuarta Ventana (1963) and El alijo (1976), among numerous others.

After retiring from acting following his appearance in 1977’s Nido de viudas, de Pozo served as an executive and public relations producer at Gestevisión Telecinco, according to La Razón. In 2020, he was recognized with h the Cinema Tabernas award by the Almería Western Film Festival (AWFF).

Paying tribute to the late star on social media, the Spaghetti Western Daily Instagram account wrote, “Rest in Peace, Spanish actor Ángel del Pozo who passed away yesterday (29th March 2025) at the age of 90. Rest in Peace Amigo.”