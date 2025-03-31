Sydney Sweeney reunited with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell after reportedly calling off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney, 27, and Powell, 36, were allegedly photographed grabbing dinner together alongside friends at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas over the weekend, according to photos obtained by Deuxmoi.

The Immaculate star reportedly flew in to Dallas to attend Powell’s sister Leslie’s wedding, and the pair were photographed together at a rehearsal dinner at the Dallas eatery, an anonymous source told the outlet. The pair were also reportedly spotted together at the members-only club Park House, where they were described as looking “real close.”

While reps for neither of the stars have addressed the photographs, a source told Us Weekly that “there is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends.” The source added that Sweeney “is close with the entire family” and clarified that the actress brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest and she RSVP’d months ago.”

Sweeney and Powell, who reportedly initially reunited in Las Vegas in February, according to a Deuxmoi source, have been at the center of ongoing romance rumors for over a year now. The rumors spurred from their rom-com Anyone But You, with reports surfacing that the pair were overly friendly with one another both on and off set. At the time the romance rumors first sparked, Powell was dating model Gigi Paris, while Sweeney was engaged to Davino, a coproducer on Anyone But You.

Both actors have denied any romantic relations, with Powell admitting to The New York Times that he and Sweeney played into the rumors to make their film more successful.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell said. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully.”

Since Anyone but You’s release, both Powell and Sweeney have seemingly called off their respective romances. Powell and Paris broke up in April 2023, while Sweeney reportedly recently split from Davino. The pair were first romantically linked in 2018, and have been engaged since at least 2022. The couple were set to tie the knot in May, but TMZ reported earlier this month that they postponed their wedding, with Sweeney later fueling breakup rumors when she deleted a romantic photo with Davino from Instagram.

According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the pair “have been having major issues but are not fully split… Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet.” The source said that Sweeney’s busy work schedule and lack of downtime resulted in “tension in their relationship.”