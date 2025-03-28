Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2025

The Paramount+ mountain of content is growing next month.
Already boasting a library with titles like Tulsa King, Criminal Minds, and more, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in April 2025.
Videos by PopCulture.com
As Yellowjackets wraps its third season on Friday, April 11, the streamer will stock its library with several new additions, including The Challenge Season 40 and Inside the Factory Season 8. Paramount+ will also drop two new musical titles – An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, a primetime concert special filmed at London’s Palladium Theatre, and the two-part documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, about pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter.
Throughout the month, subscribers can also expect to see drop new episodes of the current seasons of shows like Happy Face, Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, and Taylor Sheridan’s 1923.
On the movie front, Paramount+ will stock hit films such as Gangs of New York, Harriet the Spy, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Nacho Libre, and Point Break, as well as horror films like Paranormal Activity, Scary Movie, and The Uninvited.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in April 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
April 1
Along Came a Spider
April Fool’s Day
Arrival
Braveheart
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Clerks
Cop Land
Deep Impact
Dope
Empire Records
Escape from Alcatraz
Faster
Flags of Our Fathers
Four Brothers
Fresh (1994)
Gangs of New York
Girl, Interrupted
Hard Eight
Hardball
Harriet the Spy
Head of State
Her
Hot Rod
I See You
Kaboom*
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Malcolm X
Marvelous and the Black Hole*
Moneyball
Nacho Libre
Noah
Paranormal Activity
Patriot Games
Point Break (1991)
Regarding Henry
Rings (2017)
Rounders
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Sidewalks of New York
Smoke Signals
Soapdish
Space Jam (1996)
Sucker Punch
Sunset Boulevard
Team America: World Police
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator Genisys
The Bye Bye Man*
The Caddy (1953)
The Collector*
The Core
The Courier*
The Gambler
The Gift
The Girl on the Train*
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Guilt Trip
The Lookout
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Running Man
The Saint
The Score
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Truman Show
The Tuxedo
The Uninvited (2009)
Three Days of the Condor
Twisted
Uncommon Valor
Underclassman
Undisputed
Unforgiven
Up in Smoke
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 6
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile
April 7
London Town*
April 9
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season 21)
April 14
Boogie Woogie*
Certain Women*
April 15
The Carters: Hurts to Love You documentary premiere
April 16
Inside the Factory (season 8)
April 21
The Return
April 23
The Challenge (season 40)
April 30
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special
How Did They Build That? (season 2 and 3)