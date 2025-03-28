Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2025

The Paramount+ mountain of content is growing next month.

Already boasting a library with titles like Tulsa King, Criminal Minds, and more, the streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers in April 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Yellowjackets wraps its third season on Friday, April 11, the streamer will stock its library with several new additions, including The Challenge Season 40 and Inside the Factory Season 8. Paramount+ will also drop two new musical titles – An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, a primetime concert special filmed at London’s Palladium Theatre, and the two-part documentary The Carters: Hurts to Love You, about pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter.

Throughout the month, subscribers can also expect to see drop new episodes of the current seasons of shows like Happy Face, Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, and Taylor Sheridan’s 1923.

On the movie front, Paramount+ will stock hit films such as Gangs of New York, Harriet the Spy, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Nacho Libre, and Point Break, as well as horror films like Paranormal Activity, Scary Movie, and The Uninvited.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in April 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

April 1

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Arrival

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Fresh (1994)

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom*

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole*

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Noah

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break (1991)

Regarding Henry

Rings (2017)

Rounders

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam (1996)

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man*

The Caddy (1953)

The Collector*

The Core

The Courier*

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train*

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited (2009)

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 6

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

April 7

London Town*

April 9

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (season 21)

April 14

Boogie Woogie*

Certain Women*

April 15

The Carters: Hurts to Love You documentary premiere

April 16

Inside the Factory (season 8)

April 21

The Return

April 23

The Challenge (season 40)

April 30

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special

How Did They Build That? (season 2 and 3)