Judge Mathis Goes Into Rage on Camera, Spits on Car

Judge Greg Mathis, the star of Judge Mathis, was allegedly caught on camera spitting into a car, in the direction of a parking valet. Mathis denied the accusation, but said he had to wait 40 minutes to get his vehicle back. The valet claims he will have his shirt DNA tested to prove some of Mathis’ spit did land on him.

The incident took place on Aug. 23 at Flood’s Bar and Grill in Detroit. It all started when Mathis left the restaurant and asked the valet to retrieve his car. Sources linked to the valet told TMZ the valet had Mathis’ keys in his pocket and was already out getting back another car. The valet was gone 10 to 15 minutes.

When the valet returned, Mathis complained to him, cursing and yelling in front of other customers and the valet’s co-workers.

Mathis allegedly got even angrier when the valet said the other car was parked far away and apologized for accidentally keeping Mathis’ keys. At this point, Mathis allegedly spit on the valet.

The valet already filed a police report, accusing Mathis of criminal assault. TMZ‘s sources said there were multiple witnesses to the incident.

Mathis went on TMZ Live Wednesday night to defend himself and said he had to wait 40 minutes to get his Rolls-Royce back. He admitted to arguing with the valet, but insisted he did not spit on the valet.

The 59-year-old Mathis said he knows there are several witnesses to the alleged incident, but he did not know about the police report. He told TMZ he has not been contacted by police.

Next, the valet’s lawyer, Karri Mitchell, told TMZ her client will get his shirt tested to see if Mathis’ DNA is on it from his spit. Mitchell said Mathis actually spit on her client twice and allegedly bragged about what he did to others nearby.

Mathis told TMZ he has six witnesses who can back his story, while the lawyer claims there are two that support the valet.

On Friday, TMZ published the surveillance footage, which does show Mathis going up to the car with the valet still inside. Mathis is seen yelling and, at one point, peaks his head into the car. However, it is not clear if he did spit on the valet.

Judge Mathis is the fourth-longest running courtroom show ever, behind Judge Judy, The People’s Court and Divorce Court. The series is expected to start its 21st season in September. Before becoming a TV judge, Mathis served as a District Court Judge in Michigan.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images