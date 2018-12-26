Josh Peck Dishes on How John Stamos Prepared Him for Fatherhood

Josh Peck has some helpful role models as he prepares to embrace his new role as a father.

The actor revealed in late August that he and his wife, Paige O’Brien, are expecting their first child together, and he already got some tips on fatherhood from his former Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stamos is already crushing fatherhood. No joke,” Peck said to Entertainment Tonight at the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiere on the Battleship Iowa at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, on Friday.

“Can you imagine John Stamos changing a diaper? I mean, that baby is lucky. But his son, Billy, is gorgeous and if I can get anything quite like that, I’ll be overpaid.”

Stamos and girlfriend Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child together in April, and Peck said the Fuller House star has already taught him so much by example.

“He’s done this incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad,” Peck added. “And I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy.”

Peck and O’Brien took to Instagram to share the baby news on social media with O’Brien’s baby bump.

“We actually just decided a couple weeks ago [to share the news]. But all credit is due to my wife because anytime I look cool it’s due to her” the former Drake & Josh star jokingly told the outlet.

Would Stamos be on the short list for the baby’s godfather?

“Maybe, you never know. Stamos as a godfather? Not bad,” he said. “I’d want him looking out for my kid for the rest of his life.”

The former Drake & Josh star and O’Brien got married in June 2017 in a small ceremony in Malibu. Stamos was one of the attendees of the intimate event.

Stamos also revealed in August that Peck will be stopping by for a special appearance on Fuller House during its upcoming season.

Peck is best known for his role as Josh Nichols on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. Peck’s more recent roles include voicing Casey Jones in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and voicing Eddie in the Ice Age movies. He also had a recurring role on The Mindy Project and appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory in 2014.

He will next be seen in the movie is Nate & Al, a drama that pairs him as Richard Dreyfus’ estranged grandson who is shocked to learn that his grandfather is plotting to capture a Nazi war criminal. The film was directed by Ralph Ziman (The Zookeeper) and written by Noah Taft.