Josh Gad Mourns Unexpected Death of His Nephew

Josh Gad and his family are grieving the "unimaginable loss" of his beloved nephew Marco, who died at age 20 over the weekend. The Frozen actor, 41, shared on Twitter Sunday that his nephew had passed away in his sleep over the weekend, and "his life cut far too short."

"Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep," he wrote in a tweet. "Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible." On Instagram Monday, Gad shared photos from throughout his nephew's life as he penned a tribute "with a broken heart."

"Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of [possibility] and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was," Gad wrote. "As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way. He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning."

Gad was flooded with love in response from fans and fellow stars. LeVar Burton replied to Gad's initial tweet, "So sorry for your loss, brother. Sending love," and actor Bradley Whitford chimed in, "Love, love, love to all of you, Josh. May his memory be a blessing." Star Trek's Brent Spiner added, "Thinking of you and your family, Josh. Love to all of you," as Rhea Seehorn shared, "Love to you and yours."

Gad had previously alluded to difficult times in his family two days prior in a June 24 tweet. The Beauty and the Beast star, who shares daughters Ava, 11, and Isabella, 8, with wife Ida Darvish, tweeted, "Don't ask for a lot of love by our family could use it today," adding prayer hand emojis at the time.

Gad also addressed the loss on Instagram while also acknowledging the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "As my family and I deal with unimaginable loss today, I am also trying to balance it with the heartbreak of the events of today," he shared on June 24. "Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold or a partner to fight alongside. To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above." He continued, "They want us to be apathetic. We can't. They want us to crumble. We don't. They want us to concede more rights and freedoms. We won't. Grieve today. Fight tomorrow. I will be right there with you."