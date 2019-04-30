Josh Duggar Seeks Damages Over Breach-Of-Privacy Lawsuit From Molestation Story

After returning to social media, Josh Duggar has now entered a legal battle involving the reports that revealed molestation crimes he committed as a teen.

Daily Mail reports that Josh is attempting to enter into the lawsuit filed by sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Joy Duggar against In Touch Weekly; the city of Springfield, Arkansas; and police officials.

The sisters, who were minors at the time of the investigation, were told the records would never be released due to the ages of all parties involved. In Touch was given the documents in 2015 and then published eight stories about them.

Josh claims he is just as entitled as his sisters in the claim. According to the outlet, he says he “suffered severe emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, and harm to both his personal and professional reputations.”

“The released reports have subjected him to exposure only in an intensely negative light for actions he engaged in as an indiscreet youth and that will continue to haunt him and cause him financial and emotional injury for the rest of his life,” Josh’s lawyers said in the claim.

The sisters’ claim is being made under Arkansas laws that states “the allegations and identities contained in the child abuse investigations records shall not be disclosed to the public.”

The scandal was incredibly damaging to the Duggar family. Their reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, was cancelled after 10 seasons on TLC, and the incident still haunts the family today.

However, Springfield officials say they did nothing wrong concerning the disclosure, which was made under the Freedom of Information Act.

“It is unfortunate that now, at this late date, the Plaintiffs have chosen to file a misguided lawsuit against dedicated public servants and seeking damages from public tax dollars,” officials said at the time.

It’s also worth noting that Duggar was a part of another scandal in 2015. It came to light that he had an account on Ashley Madison, a website for married people looking for affairs.

Josh and his wife Anna are expecting their fifth child later this year. He returned to social media in a photo with his son Marcus, who was celebrating a birthday.