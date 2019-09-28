Jose Jose, Beloved Mexican Singer, Dead at 71

Beloved Mexcian singer Jose Jose has died at the age of 71. The singer, real name Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, passed on Saturday in Miami, Florida after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Jose Jose revealed his diagnosis to fans in 2017 in a Spanish-language video message.

“I want to be the one to inform you guys what is happening in my life and career, like I have been doing all my life,” he said in the clip according to Entertainment Tonight. “I want to you to know that aside from the small tumor, I am well. I am ready to take on this new adventure in my life.”

The singer added that he would be seeking chemotherapy treatments to remove the tumor at the time.

Ortiz was born in February 1948 and began singing at the age of 15, becoming a household name in 1971 according to Entertainment Tonight. Jose Jose was launched into the hearts of audiences due to a cover of Roberto Cantoral’s song, “El Triste.”

His career spanned five decades according to ET, with nearly 2 million albums sold in the United States across 30 albums released. He also garnered 20 “Hot Latin Songs” hits according to the outlet.

News of his death quickly spread of the beloved Mexican icon’s death, with several notable names commenting on the loss. Mexican performer Gloria Trevi posted an emotional Instagram post dedicated to the late icon and writing, “Mexico cries but also sings today” in the caption.

“We’re going to miss him dearly,” Trevi said in the video. “His voice will remain forever. He is immortal.”

Julio Iglesias also shared his thoughts on Twitter, calling the legendary performer his dear friend.

“This day is very sad for all the artists who were lucky to share moments with José José. Rest in peace dear friend,” Iglesias wrote.

Guatemalen singer-songwriter Ricardo Ajorna, singer Olga Tanon and actress Maribel Guardia posted their own tributes to Jose Jose, along with photos they took with the Mexican legend.

Several fans noted the proximity of Jose Jose’s death to the loss of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto earlier in September. One fan called Saturday’s loss “the end of an era” for Mexican music.