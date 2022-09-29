Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.

"We're thrilled to reveal that we're expecting a baby boy," Porter told Hello. The two had no preference, adding that all they wanted was a baby. "He's certainly very active, and I can feel him doing somersaults and backflips. It's incredible to think what we've created," she added.

Piotrowski, a 33-year-old property developer, said they were so relieved after the scan that revealed their baby's gender. "We'd been through so much to reach this point and had learnt to take nothing for granted," he said, referencing Porter's multiple miscarriages. "Just to have a healthy baby was a dream come true."

In a January interview with Hello, the couple revealed Porter miscarried quadruplets. After a 14-week scan, there was no sign of life. "The day we found out, we lost four pieces of our hearts," Porter said in January. "Realising we were expecting four was the biggest surprise and although it took a little while to get our heads around we were so excited about becoming parents. We knew the risks of a multiple pregnancy, but it was impossible not to look forward and plan the future. I had imagined myself being a mum of four and I loved the idea."

In their new interview, Porter revealed that the quadruplets miscarriage happened in August 2021. In February, Porter miscarried again after six weeks. She learned the news on the day she and Piotrowski hosted an engagement party.

"It was devastating," Porter told Hello this week. "But I felt we had to go through with the party as we were in a room full of friends and family who love us. It was so hard not telling anyone, but we knew we'd have their support when we told them later."

The couple has since learned to "appreciate every moment and after our experience over the past year," Porter said, adding that their challenges have only made their love for one another stronger. "Now we can't wait to share that love with our little one," she said. Piotrowski added that his fiancee is "so caring and nurturing" and predicted Porter will "be a super-fun mum."

Porter played Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks from 2008 to 2016, then returned to start her second stint in 2020. She also played the role on the spin-off Hollyoaks Later. She has competed on several U.K. reality shows, including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity First Dates, Dancing on Ice, and Celebrity Haunted Mansion.