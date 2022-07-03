Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan.

Wood-Davis and Jerdy married on June 18 during a lavish ceremony in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain, reports The Daily Mail. They shared several posts on Instagram in the days before the wedding. Since they exchanged vows, the two actors have continued celebrating by sharing behind-the-scenes looks with their fans.

"We will never get over the last few days. We have spent our mini-moon reminiscing, crying, overwhelmed & in utter awe of our friends & family. Apologies for the wedding spam to come," Wood-Davis wrote in a June 21 post. The "wedding spam" has continued to come from both, and their fans don't seem to mind.

The day after the wedding, Wood-Davis posted a funny before-and-after moment. "The dress of my dreams. Swipe for before and after," she wrote. The "before" picture showed her carrying her bouquet, while the "after" picture was taken during the reception as she carried a glass of wine in her hand.

On July 2, Wood-Davis shared a picture of a sign Asa held while her sister carried him down the aisle. "Daddy here comes mummy," the sign read. "It was a surprise for [Jerdy] & safe to say, our beautiful baby boy completely stole the show," Wood-Davis wrote, adding that she plans to share pictures of the adorable moment.

Wood-Davis starred on Hollyoaks from 2014 to 2018, while Jerdy was on from 2016 until 2020. They got engaged during a vacation in Greece in August 2019. "On Thursday evening [Jerdy] asked me to marry him by the beach in front of my family," Wood-Davis wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've never felt a happiness like this. It's so surreal but nothing has ever felt more natural. I can't wait to marry my best friend and celebrate how lucky we are to have found what we have."

Since leaving Hollyoaks, Wood-Davis has focused on her stage career. She has performed in the U.K. touring predictions of Hair the Musical and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. In August, she will star in a U.K. production of Kinky Boots at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Jerdy recently appeared in an episode of The Girlfriend Experience and wrote the one-man show Y'MAM: Young Man's Angry Movements.