Jordyn Woods Spotted With Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J

Jordyn Woods was recently spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Ray J, following her involvement with Tristan Thompson’s most recent cheating scandal.

A photo of the two surfaced on Wood’s mother’s Instagram account while the two were attending a taping of Hip Hop Squares, a VH1 game show.

In addition to Ray J, Woods is also pictured with rapper Rick Ross, comedian Michael Blackson, and MC Lyte.

The new photo comes just months after Woods allegedly had a fling with Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time. The fact that Woods and Kylie Jenner, Khloe’s sister, had been close friends for years made the situation even worse.

After the allegations began to be reported on, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show and shared her side of the story, stating that she was out partying with a group of friends one night and they all ended up going back to Thompson’s home.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she stated. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

She then confessed that, while she did not have a sexual encounter with Thompson, he did make a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

The scandal as seen from the Kardashian family’s point-of-view will be depicted in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.