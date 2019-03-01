Jordyn Woods Has Reportedly Not ‘Sincerely’ Apologized to Khloe Kardashian Before ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

New details from the aftermath of the Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson breakup seem to indicate Jordyn Woods was not completely apologetic when first confronted about the cheating scandal.

A new report claims the model, who is also Kylie Jenner’s best friend never expressed regret about her actions to Kardashian before Woods filmed an interview for Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

“It’s a little shocking she chose to speak to Jada before sincerely apologizing,” a source told Us Weekly Thursday.

The insider added: “Frankly she still isn’t apologizing!”

Woods got caught in the controversy after reports surfaced that Kardashian broke up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after he was spotted getting cozy with the social media star at a Los Angeles house party.

Another source previously told the outlet that Woods never expected for her actions to lead to such controversy.

“Jordyn assumed it was going to blow over,” the insider said, pointing out that Woods’ concern with the matter was “elevated” after the “public outcry.”

The insider added: “If this wasn’t a news story, Jordyn wouldn’t be apologizing.”

Woods seemingly broke her social media on the scandal when she teased her appearance on Smith’s web series Tuesday, sharing an Instagram video of herself on the set. The episode will be made available on Facebook Watch Friday, March 1.

Previous reports have stated that the model has tried to apologize to the Kardashian-Jenner clan since news broke, but the family completely cut her off. Woods also moved out of Kylie’s home shortly after news broke.

“They still aren’t speaking to her,” the source told the outlet. “Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloé as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now.”

Kardashian also appeared to break her silence about what happened when she address her Twitter followers, thanking them for their support during the difficult period in her life.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!” She wrote. “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Meanwhile Thompson appears to be going on with his life, as he was spotted having dinner with a mystery woman Wednesday night. Another source claimed the NBA star is unbothered by the backlash.

“He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” the insider said. “He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.”