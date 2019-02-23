Jordyn Woods Reportedly ‘Denied’ Making out With Tristan Thompson Upon Confrontation From Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods have reportedly talked about the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in person, and Woods denied hooking up with Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson’s long and sordid relationship has reportedly come to an end after the latest public cheating scandal. Guests have told multiple outlets that they saw Thompson “all over” Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s best friend and a frequent guest of the famous family. According to a new report though by Us Weekly, Kardashian confronted Woods about the incident, and the model denied the whole thing.

“When Khloé confronted Jordyn, at first she denied it,” an insider told the outlet. “Khloé has never confronted another woman Tristan has cheated with before.”

However, another source previously said that when Kardashian confronted Thompson himself, he owned up to the infidelity and “admitted it was true.” At that point, they said Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson for good, and then told Jenner what her best friend had done.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” a third insider shared. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family.”

The source thought that Woods likely knew how her actions would be received by the Kardashian-Jenner family, making it that much more surprising.

“[Jordyn] was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal,” they said. “Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Woods has stayed absent on social media in the time since the scandal broke, as has Kardashian. Kardashian has, however, been liking a few choice cryptic posts from other users, including some sending her advice about how to deal with Thompson and Woods going forward.

“Don’t let anyone ever say this is your fault!” read one of Kardashian’s “liked” posts” He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

Woods is known mostly as Jenner’s best friend, appearing on her spin-off reality series, Life of Kylie. She has become close with the rest of the family as well, however, and was even at Kardashian’s baby shower last spring.

The Kardashian family has yet to issue an official statement on the scandal and how Woods will fit into their lives moving forward.