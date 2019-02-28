Jordyn Woods Reportedly Dated Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden

In the wake of allegations that Jordyn Woods cheated with Tristan Thompson, a new report says she also dated Khloe Kardashian‘s ex James Harden.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the Kardashians revealed, “Jordyn did hook up with James Harden after Khloé dated him first.” The source added, however, that Kardashian as “not with him at the time.”

Kardashian and Harden met in 2015 and began dating. By the following year, however, they had ended their relationship.

Notably, if true, this situation is somewhat different from the newest cheating scandal, as Woods is accused of having a sexual encounter with Thompson — the father of Kardashian’s child — before the two had broken up.

“Khloé knew that that happened before this Tristan Thompson fiasco. That’s not news to her,” the source added. “It wasn’t an issue at the time, but it does show now that Jordyn has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

A separate insider shared that Woods “denied” hooking up with Harden when she was “confronted” by Kardashian.

Woddy will reportedly open about about the Thompson situation on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, which is Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show series.

An insider close to the Kardashians has stated that they are very “upset” that she is going public with the story, as it seems they would prefer to keep it a private matter.

“The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly,” the insider told ET.

“The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way,” the sourced added.

Another source shared with PEOPLE that Woods may not be able to say much about the situation due having previously signed an NDA prohibiting her from talking about Kardashian-Jenner private matters.

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” the source explained. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

Woods’ episode of Red Table Talk will stream this Friday, March 1, only on Facebook Watch.