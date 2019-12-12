Jordyn Woods Speaks out After Being Accused of Shading Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods would like people to quit accusing her of shading Khloé Kardashian. Kylie Jenner’s former bestie and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star definitely don’t have a happy past, with Kardashian accusing Woods of hooking up with her now ex, Tristan Thompson, before their split in February. Despite all that, Woods assured her followers that she had moved on in an Instagram video she posted Wednesday.

“I just got home from doing press and I realize, y’all arms must be really, really tired from reaching,” she began. “Like, I can’t even eat an apple in peace. And let me tell you something, I don’t do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all. If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on. It’s all love. It’s all good.”

Woods’ reference to an apple appears to be regarding a previous Instagram Story people thought was connected to Kardashian, in which she took a bite of the fruit with the caption, “An apple a day keeps the haters away.. or sum like that.”

Things between Kardashian and Woods have seemed tense once again over the past few days after the Good American founder shared a message with her former family friend that she had “moved on, found forgiveness and only wish you happiness and joy!”

Woods seemingly responded on social media soon after, sharing the quote, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” but denied the message had anything to do with the Thompson scandal.

“Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s— daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations,” she wrote on social media.

It wasn’t completely over for Woods, however, who agreed to take a polygraph test on Red Table Talk in reference to her encounter with Thompson, claiming she never slept with the NBA player — which the expert said was truthful.

After the polygraph aired, Kardashian took to Instagram with a seemingly shady quote: “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”

