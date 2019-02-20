Jordyn Woods Revealed Cryptic Message After Alleged Tristan Thompson Hookup

Jordyn Woods left a cryptic message on Twitter the same day that she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, ending his relationship with Khloé Kardashian for good.

Woods made headlines this week as reports emerged that she spent Sunday night with Thompson. According to a report by The Hollywood Unlocked, the embattled NBA player was spotted getting hot and heavy with Woods at a part at his house over the weekend. The news had some fans taking a closer look at Woods’ last tweet.

“I could love you and still cut you [the f—] off,” the model wrote.

Fans were floored, assuming that the tweet was aimed at Khloé Kardashian, or someone else in the entangled relationship. Many fans responded to the tweet on Tuesday, when the story began to circulate.

“I guess we know what this is about now,” one fan noted.

“Yeah and Kylie better do that to you,” noted another.

“Pretty telling isn’t it? You better marry him because Kylie’s money train has left the tracks,” another person added. “BTW he will do it to you too. Because in loyalty [and] looks Khloé has you beat!!”

According to the report, partygoers at Thompson’s house were asked to put away their cell phones shortly before Woods arrived. When she got there, witnesses said she and Thompson were “couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.” She reportedly stayed at Thompson’s house until 7 a.m.

Woods is famously close with the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie. The two are inseparable, and even pledged their loyalty to one another in a “commitment ceremony”—like the friendship equivalent of a wedding—in 2017.

“I vow to always be there for you, through thick and thin. In this life and after,” Woods said, in front of friends and family.

“I promise to encourage you, inspire you, love you, through all the good and bad times,” Jenner promised in return. The ceremony was included in Jenner’s short-lived reality series, Life of Kylie. In it, Woods admitted that her relationship with Jenner was serious — in good ways and in bad.

“I actually feel like I’m in a full relationship with Kylie,” she said. “There are different types of relationships—we’re definitely in one. Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It’s draining sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Thompson and Kardashian have a famously strained relationship of their own. Thompson has been spotted cheating on the mother of his daughter multiple times, and has faced more rumors on top of that. The NBA player tweeted and then deleted “FAKE NEWS” as the reports began to circulate. TMZ is reporting that Kardashian has officially broken up with Thompson over the incident.

So far, Woods, Jenner, Thompson and Kardashian have not officially responded to Tuesday’s reports.