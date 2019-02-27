Jordyn Woods Comes Clean to Khloe Kardashian About What Went Down With Tristan Thompson

A new report claims that Jordyn Woods came forward about her hookup with Tristan Thompson the very next day, calling Khloe Kardashian to come clean.

Rumors of Woods’ current standing with the Kardashian-Jenner family are a little conflicting. Many are reporting that the family has cut off their young friend. A new report by The Blast says that Woods called Khloe Kardashian last Monday, immediately coming clean about the whole scandal.

The source, who is close to the whole situation, said that Woods called Kardashian in the morning after leaving the party at Thompson’s house where he was allegedly “all over” her. She framed the call as if she had been a “watchdog” for Kardashian, attending the party to “keep and eye” on Thompson and make sure nothing happened.

The insider continued that Kardashian was thrown off by the call. Once she began hearing that Woods and Thompson had hooked up, she called back the young model looking for more details.

At that point, the source said that Woods “came clean.” She told Kardashian that “he leaned over and kissed me,” emphasizing that it was he who “made the first move.”

The source said that not much has changed in Woods’ narrative since then, and the Kardashian family feels she has not taken enough responsibility for her actions. They are reportedly waiting on a “proper apology” from Woods.

This may help explain the ongoing reports of animosity between the Kardashians and Woods, including Khloe, Kim and Kourtney’s coordinated “unfollow” of the model on Instagram. The source said that Woods needs to “just say I’m sorry and I was wrong,” and then the sisters will begin to recover from the scandal.

Meanwhile, they are also unhappy about Woods’ upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch. The family fears she will be peddling “excuses” and “lies,” and now, there is talk that her appearance may even violate her non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashians.

Sources say the Kardashians find the whole idea of the interview “disgusting,” and that Woods’ “first pubic statement should have been an apology, not a dramatic walk to an interview table.”

In addition, insiders say that there are multiple witnesses who can dispute Woods’ account of being “black out drunk” at Thompson’s party. Eye-witnesses described the reality star as “very lucid,” and say she was only “socially drinking.” Previously, a source close to Woods told TMZ that she rarely drinks, and when she does she often over-indulges, leading to black outs and other embarrassing moments. They said that Woods did not even remember her actions on the night in question, casting an even darker shadow over Thompson’s history of infidelity and womanizing.

Woods’ interview on Red Table Talk premieres on Friday on Facebook Watch.