Jordyn Woods Attends First Public Event Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Days after news hit of Tristan Thompson‘s alleged hookup with Jordyn Woods, the 21-year-old model was spotted at an event for the launch of her new Eyelure false eyelashes line.

Woods wore white satin pants and a matching draped top to the event Thursday night, where she took the microphone and thanked guests for attending, considering the news cycle.

“Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eyelure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now,” she said, according to video shared on Instagram.

Woods’ series of false lashes with the company includes the likes of “Summer Heir,” “Beach Please” and “La Baby.”

The appearance was Woods’ first since reports broke that Thompson cheated on his now-ex, Khloe Kardashian, with Woods, who is Kylie Jenner‘s best friend. Woods has remained silent on social media all week in the aftermath.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Woods is “devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast.”

“She knows making out with Tristan was wrong,” the source added.

“Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloe and Kylie,” the insider continued. “The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh. No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.”

Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner’s house this week after the news broke, with a source telling ET that Jenner was “shocked” at what transpired. “Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

Khloe and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, have all unfollowed Woods on social media over the last two days. Khloe took to Instagram on Thursday to share some cryptic remarks about betrayal seemingly regarding the situation.

Khloe also stepped out in public this week, attending an event for PrettyLittleThing on Wednesday night. Kim defended her younger sister’s decision to attend the event to a Twitter follower.

“Would you prefer she lose [the money bag emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo!” Kim wrote. “This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERIOD!!!”

The latest cheating scandal isn’t the first for Thompson and Khloe, however. Last April, days before she gave birth to their daughter True, reports broke that Thompson cheated on her with multiple women throughout her pregnancy.