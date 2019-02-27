Jordyn Woods Allegedly Hooked up With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden

Last week, it was reported that Jordyn Woods was seen making out with Khloé Kardashian‘s now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party, and sources are now claiming that Woods also told friends she “hooked up” with another one of Kardashian’s exes.

Sources told The Blast that Woods told friends that she “hooked up” with NBA player James Harden right after her alleged evening with Thompson, which would mean that Woods and Harden were together on Monday, Feb. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given that the Kardashian family reportedly found out about Woods and Thompson on that day, the claim that Woods would then meet up with Harden seems dubious, though the 21-year-old reportedly told friends that she had run her encounter with Harden by Kardashian. Woods reportedly received the Good American designer’s “blessing” and did not return home until the next morning.

Kardashian and Harden met in June 2015 at Kanye West‘s birthday party and split in February 2016. Harden supported Kardashian during her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s overdose at a Nevada brothel in late 2015.

On Feb. 17, Thompson and Woods reportedly kissed at a party at the NBA player’s home, with the Kardashian family allegedly discovering the indiscretion the following day. According to Us Weekly, Woods had first called Kardashian on Monday and told her she was at the party to make sure nothing happened.

“She said she went there to make sure none of the girls stayed over,” a source said. “It was a preemptive call.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Kardashian’s friend Larsa Pippen later alerted her to the alleged cheating, with Kardashian then calling Woods.

“Jordyn eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened,” the source said.

Since then, Kardashian has reportedly broken up with Thompson for good, and Woods has moved out of best friend Kylie Jenner’s guesthouse.

On Friday, Woods will open up about the situation on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, though doing so could violate the “ironclad” NDA she signed with the Kardashian family.

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” a source told PEOPLE. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

The insider added that while Woods has attempted to contact the Kardashians but did not succeed, the family thinks she “should’ve reached out directly.”

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” the insider added. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann