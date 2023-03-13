Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors Send Love to Angela Bassett After Oscars Loss

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are showing their support for Angela Bassett. Bassett had been a favorite to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday, but the award ultimately went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Oscar snub didn't go unnoticed by the Creed III stars, who just minutes later showed Bassett some love as they took the stage to present the award for Best Cinematography to All Quiet on the Western Front director of photography James Friend.

As he and Majors approached the microphone, Jordan channeled his Marvel character Killmonger as he said, "hey auntie," a phrase his character says to Bassett's Queen Ramonda the first time they meet in 2018's Black Panther. Majors went on to tell the actress, "we love you," before they moved onto the planned presentation. The moment didn't go unnoticed by viewers, many of whom took to social media to react.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors gave a shoutout to Angela Bassett while presenting Best Cinematography.



“Hey Auntie, we love you.” 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/J7cnxJ6lmW — 2 Black Nerds⚡️ (@2BlackNerds) March 13, 2023

On Twitter, one person wrote that Jordan and Majors "know Angela Bassett got robbed." Somebody else tweeted, "Michael B Jordan made sure he let it be known on his support for Angela Bassett." A third person said, "'Hey Auntie, We Love You' – Michael B. Jordan to Angela Bassett and speaking for all of us on the [Oscars] stage."

Bassett, who has not publicly addressed her Oscars snub, was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Hong Chau for The Whale, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Stephanie Hsu and Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis' win marked her first-ever Oscar, with the actress thanking her family, friends, and colleagues in her acceptance speech. Curtis tearfully said, "To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together."

Bassett was far from the only 2023 Oscars snub Sunday night. Many were left shocked that the best actor award went to Brendan Fraser for The Whale rather than Austin Butler for Elvis. Viewers were also left disappointed when the award for best cinematography went to James Friend for his work in All Quiet on the Western Front. Elvis' Mandy Walker, who took home the top prize at the American Society of Cinematographers Award in the feature film category, had been favored to win. Has she taken home the prize, Walker would have become the first woman in the 95-year history of the Academy Awards to win.