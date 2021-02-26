Jonathan Bennett Instagrams His Privates Due to Accidental Reflection in Photo

✖

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett accidentally posted a photo to Instagram that he may not have had he realized it showed his privates. In the photo shared to his Instagram Stories thread, Bennett shared a look at his poolside cup of "Good Mornin" espresso, which prominently featured, among other things, a pool, the cup, and his feet. However, due to the coffee cup being clear, a reflection in the glass that Bennett must not have noticed showed off way more than he meant to, as his penis was visible in the glass.

Bennett is not the only celebrity to suffer from the dreaded accidental-nude-leak lately. Captain America actor Chris Evans inadvertently shared a nude on Instagram in September, and it had just about everyone talking. He eventually opened up about the situation during an interview with Tamron Hall, first joking, "Did something happen this weekend?" when asked about it. "It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen," he added. "It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches."

In October, rapper Cardi B suffered a similar fate, when she also accidentally shared a nude photo on Instagram. She later went on to explain what happened, recounting the story during an Instagram Live stream with her followers. Cardi began by saying that she was laying in bed and thought that her lip might be "swollen." She was asking her husband, rapper Offset, to look at it, but he replied, "No, I don't think it looks swollen."

At this point Cardi tried taking a picture of her lip, but things went awry. "I'm taking the f—in‘ picture, right? And then I f—in‘ pressed...and I'm seeing that it's loading." She began to grow very worried that the "picture's loading," but Offset didn't seem to understand what had happened. "And I turn off the phone because I'm seeing that it's going...You know when you post something on your [Instagram] Story and it goes like this?"

Cardi thought that if she could "turn off" the phone the picture would not load. "And I'm like, 'Yo, check if the f—in‘ picture posted.' And he's like, 'Yo, you posted the picture of the f—in‘ thing!" Cardi and Offset then tried to reach out to her publicist Patientce for help, and were eventually able to get into the phone and delete the picture, though, as she explained, "Everybody and they mom" had already seen it.