Jon Gosselin Reveals He Was Diagnosed With 2 Bilateral Pulmonary Embolisms

Two weeks before his wedding, Jon Gosselin was surprised by a medical diagnosis. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed to Daily Mail that he had to deal with a health scare right before his November 2025 wedding to Stephanie Lebo.

He said he began feeling a “grueling pain” in his leg that by the next day, the pain had spread to his upper shoulder. He knew something was amiss when he coughed up “what looked like silly putty” in the midst of a “coughing fit” the following night.

He drove himself to the hospital. MRI results revealed he had two bilateral pulmonary embolisms, and underwent an ultrasound. A pulmonary embolism (PE) “occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, blocking blood flow to part of the lung,” per Mayo Clinic. A bilateral pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot blocks arteries in both lungs simultaneously.

“I’m on heart meds, blood pressure meds, aspirin, and then I take Eliquis. It’s a drug that prevents blood clots,” Gosselin said. “But I definitely could have died. If I had just stayed home that night, I could have had a real pulmonary embolism and just died.”

He said his two of his eight children and then soon-to-be wife were “freaked out” and “scared to death.” He’s now recovered, but dealing with the fallout from medical costs.

“If you get the itemized bill and you have the dropdown codes for every procedure that’s done, they have all the healthcare coding under each big procedure,” he said of working with Strauss to better understand the medical billing process. “It’s all broken down.”

He says it’s been helpful having help to navigate things. “And then she could explain what that code was and then she could ask me, like, ‘Did you have this done?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ Or, ‘I don’t know.’ Because nothing was really explained to me,” continued Gosselin.

Gosselin was previously married to Kate Gosseling. Their marriage and divorce played out on the TLC reality show. Their contentious split and custody disputes have continued to make news.