JoJo Siwa's Puppy Dies After Accident: 'My Heart Hurts So Much'

JoJo Siwa is mourning the loss of her puppy Tooie after her furry friend was killed in a tragic accident. The Dance Moms alum, 19, took to TikTok Saturday to share the devastating news, posting a video of herself with Tooie during happier times as the two danced to the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow" and she held his paws.

"Going to miss this sweet little boy so much," she wrote over the video. Siwa also took to the caption to explain more of what happened, writing, "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life." The dancer continued, "My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain."

In a message to her late pup, Siwa concluded, "Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy." The following day, Siwa shared another photo of her dog to her Instagram Story with the mournful message, "Missin this face a lot today. It's settling in that it's real and it's sooo hard he was just a babyyyyyy."

Siwa reportedly shared more details about her dog's death in a since-deleted video on TikTok, as reported by the Daily Mail, which claimed Tooie was killed in Siwa's backyard by a coyote. "There was an accident with him this morning and it's nothing that anybody could have done anything to prevent, so it's no one's fault," the actress said in the candid clip, which she recorded from her closet. "He hopefully didn't suffer – I feel like it was pretty quick." Siwa's mother confirmed the news on her Facebook page, posting images of Tooie as she wrote that Tooie was outside playing when a coyote managed to get past the "6ft cement wall around our yard" and attack him.

Siwa's fans were quick to send support, with one person commenting on her initial TikTok, "Im so sorry. He is now dancing up in pup heaven," and another chiming in, "I'm sorry Tooie, rest in peace sweet baby." A third added, "I'm so so sorry for your loss, I can't even imagine what [you're] going through rn."