JoJo Siwa Reality Show Canceled

A slew of Facebook Watch series has been canceled amid Meta shutting down all original programming on the platform. Variety reports a Meta representative confirmed that the company is scrapping its originals group but declined to provide additional details. As a result, Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the group, is leaving the company. She joined Meta (then called Facebook) in 2017, after leaving her gig as MTV's head of scripted development. Amongst the originals scrapped is Red Table Talk, the Emmy-award-winning talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Noris, and daughter Willow Smith. Lefevre's exit comes as Meta cuts 10,000 jobs across the company. An additional 11,000 employees were laid off at the end of 2022. It's not the only major name to lose a spot on the platform.

Nearly a year ago, Facebook Watch greenlit JoJo Goes. In the show, JoJo Siwa and her celebrity friends enjoyed different activities she yearned to try. The show aired both on Siwa's official Facebook page and was also available for streaming on Facebook Messenger and Instagram video calls via the Watch Together co-viewing feature. At the time of the show's announcement in May 2022, Siwa said in a statement: "I'm so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for 'JoJo Goes'! I will be going on some crazy-fun adventures, and I can't wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends!" With the dissolution of the company, Siwa's show has also been canceled.

The show debuted last summer in June 2022. In an interview with Billboard, the Dance Moms alum explained the concept of the show. "Ultimately, it was what made sense, among the things that I'm not able to do. This was the collection of stuff that not only I really wanted to do, but what my people around me, my friends, my family were interested in doing and what they all thought I could do. Every episode varies pretty seriously on how we got there," she told the outlet.

It's unclear if Siwa plans to shop the show around to another platform. She remains busy with various projects.