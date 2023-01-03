JoJo Siwa Shows off Abs After a Year of Focusing on Her 'Physical Health'

JoJo Siwa is showing off the results of her hard work in the gym as she rings in the new year. The Dance Moms alum, 19, revealed she spent 2022 focusing on her physical health and is seeing the results, sharing a photo to Instagram of her sweaty forehead and toned stomach muscles.

"First and last pic of 2022," Siwa captioned the photos. "I NEVERRRR take 'progress pictures' because they make me uncomfortable... however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I've gained!!" She continued of the photo showing her mid-sweat session, "I looked like the first picture EVERYDAY literally. Sweated and sweated," before concluding her motivational post, "HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!"

Siwa posted another video from her gym session on her TikTok Jan. 1, making it clear she's keeping the momentum from last year going into 2023. One thing the So You Think You Can Dance judge is leaving in 2022, however, is her relationship with ex-girlfriend Avery Cyrus, from whom Siwa split last month.

The TikTok personality, 22, confirmed the breakup on Dec. 17. "We decided that we are better off as friends," the Cyrus wrote at the time in the comments of a TikTok video. "We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!" Siwa's account of how things ended seemingly doesn't line up with Cyrus', however, as she claimed she was "used" by Cyrus "for views and for clout" in a video shared by her mom, in which the YouTuber can be heard saying she "got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f-ing played!"

Avery responded to the accusations in a statement to E! News: "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I'm saddened and confused by the situation."

Siwa's previous romance since coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021 was with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew. The two went public with their relationship in February 2021, less than one month after Siwa came out, and dated on and off until August 2022, when Prew confirmed they were done for good.