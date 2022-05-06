JoJo Siwa Sparks Romance Rumors With Old Flame

✖

Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew giving their romance another chance? After Siwa shared sweet photos of her and her ex-girlfriend at Disney World, fans are convinced they're officially back together. In a photo gallery shared on Siwa's Instagram Thursday, the Dance Moms alum can be seen cuddling up to Prew and giving her a kiss on the cheek as Prew later tries to pick her up.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back...." Siwa captioned the post, adding a white heart and infinity sign. Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Dancing With the Stars alum Olivia Jade, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Cody Rigsby, Amanda Kloots and Jenna Johnson were all quick to show their support in the comments. "Love this story," Rigsby wrote, as Johnson added alongside smiling emojis, "Cutiesssss!" Kloots chimed in, "Awww I was wondering."

Siwa hinted back in March that she was "happy" in a new relationship, although she didn't indicate if that new relationship was with her old flame. During an appearance on the Rachel Uncensored podcast, Siwa said excitedly of her relationship status, "She's exclusive, ladies and gentleman." The performer continued, "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself. ... I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

Siwa and Prew first started dating in January 2021 but split that fall as Siwa was busy doing Dancing With the Stars. At the time of their split, Siwa said her ex remained her "best friend," despite the romantic aspect of their relationship coming to an end. "I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end," she shared on Hilton's This Is Paris podcast, noting she didn't know that could be possible.

"I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted," the YouTube star continued. "But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."