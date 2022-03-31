JoJo Siwa Has Big Relationship News Following Kylie Prew Breakup

JoJo Siwa has found love once again. The 18-year-old YouTuber and Dancing With the Stars alum revealed she’s “happy” in a new relationship while on the Rachel Uncensored podcast Wednesday. While Siwa didn’t name her new boo, she revealed of how serious things are in the relationship, “She’s exclusive, ladies and gentleman.”

“We’re not single,” Siwa continued. “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.” The Dance Moms alum’s new relationship comes after her split from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew last year while she was competing on DWTS.

At the time of their split, Siwa revealed that her ex remained her “best friend,” despite their romantic relationship of about a year coming to an end. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” she shared on Paris Hilton’s This Is Paris podcast, saying that was something she didn’t know could happen. “I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted,” the dancer and singer continued. “But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.”

After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, Siwa opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what it meant to her to be coined a “gay icon” in November 2021. “It’s wild to me. I look at people who are called gay icons – you, Lady Gaga, Freddie Mercury – my favorite people. And to be in that category at 18 is just insane, and it’s just because of who I am. It feels amazing,” she told DeGeneres, adding, “Hearing adults say, ‘I wish I had someone like you when I was little,’ that makes me know that the kids that are little have someone like me.”