JoJo Siwa Hospitalized

JoJo Siwa is recovering after being hospitalized with a burst ovarian cyst that caused “excruciating pain” and nearly derailed her performance at the Mall of America.

The Dance Moms alum, 22, took to TikTok to share an update on her health after previously telling her followers she had been taken to the hospital.

“So long story short, every time that I’ve been dancing for the last couple of days or even just walking, like anything, my stomach would just really, really hurt,” Siwa explained in Sunday’s video. “And I don’t know why, but it just kind of passed, and so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s that time of the month, maybe it’s a cramp, I don’t know.’

@itsjojosiwa Thank you for all the well wishes🤍 grateful for the Doctors and Nurses for working so fast and helping me get back on time, keep it pushing🤍 ♬ original sound – JoJo Siwa

Things really took a turn shortly before Siwa was scheduled to perform her new holiday single “Message to the World (Little Drummer Girl)” at the Mall of America, however.

“I laid down, I closed my eyes, and I was like, ‘I can’t breathe,’” she remembered. Trying to sit inside her hotel bathtub to relax her muscles, Siwa recalled the pain getting “100 times worse.”

“All of a sudden I was like, ‘I have to get out immediately,’ because I knew I was gonna black out and I felt like I was gonna throw up,” she recalled. Siwa then let her mom know what was happening, and she jumped into action, calling 911.

While the emergency medics “didn’t really know what was wrong,” they rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors discovered that one of her ovaries had a cyst on it that “burst” and was “bleeding into” her stomach.

“That’s what was causing the excruciating pain — anytime that the blood in your stomach moves, that’s the bleeding in the stomach,” the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. alum explained. “It’s brutal pain. Long story short, [the bleeding] should resolve itself. It should stop on its own.”

Siwa went on to thank the hospital staff for getting her in and out “within two hours” so she could still make her Mall of America performance.

“Today, we’re gonna go to work and we’re gonna dance again. I’m afraid how this dance is gonna affect me because I’m going to be dancing, but it’s only going to be an hour. We’re going to do it,” she said. “We’re going to keep it pushing, and if I vomit or if I have that excruciating pain burst again, I’ve got to go immediately back in, but we should be OK.”