JoJo Siwa Gets Her First-Ever Tattoo With Raven-Symoné

JoJo Siwa got her first tattoo with the support of her friends Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday. The Dance Moms alum, 20, showed off her new ink on social media, a small "1031" tattooed behind her ear, chronicling her experience with Raven-Symoné, 37, and Maday on Snapchat.

"Here's the tea: Raven and Miranda have become two of my best friends, and they are going to get a tattoo today. I'm going with them to watch them and support them," the So You Think You Can Dance judge explained before heading out on the expedition with her friends. "However, we all know I want to get 1031 behind my right ear. I've known it for a long time. Today might be my day. I don't know. I might do it. I really might do it. Raven and Miranda are convinced that I'm going to do it. I am 99% convinced I want to do it. I'm just undecided on the font."

Siwa eventually did go through with getting the body art, hopping back on Snapchat soon after to explain the special meaning behind the number "1031." She shared, "The official meaning [of] 1031 is how many days my first concert tour lasted, but then '03 is the year that I was born." Siwa revealed there was more meaning to the number even than that, but refrained from making it public. "Three is a significant number, but I can't say why yet," she added.

Siwa's tattoo comes just as the YouTube star was announced as part of the cast of Season 2 of FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which premieres Monday, Sept. 25. Competing alongside Siwa are other household names including Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, and Nick Viall.

In Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, "the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture," according to FOX. "They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival."