JoJo Siwa Cuts off Ponytail in Surprise Hair Transformation

JoJo Siwa has gone through with the big chop! The 18-year-old YouTuber ditched her signature high ponytail for a sassy pixie cut, documenting the transformation on Instagram for her followers. "Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," Siwa captioned a video Wednesday of her haircut as Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" played in the background. The following day, Siwa debuted her new style, smiling for the camera in a selfie she captioned, "HAPPPPPY."

Siwa's high ponytail and bow have been her signature style for years, but the Dancing With the Stars alum has been trying out different looks over the past few years. From losing the bow and wearing her hair down to switching up her hair color to a darker brown, Siwa hasn't shied away from experimenting with her look as she gets older. "It's hilarious," she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 after a video she shared with her hair down went viral.

"I knew it would be a shock to people...I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as crazy as it did," she continued, adding, "The bow will never be over. I mean, the bow is my life. I loved it ever since I was little. It's become who I am."

In addition to her new 'do, Siwa recently revealed she's "happy" in a new relationship during an interview on the Rachel Uncensored podcast last week. Siwa said of her new mystery boo, "She's exclusive, ladies and gentlemen," adding, "We're not single. I say 'we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself. ... I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

The Dance Moms alum previously split from ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew last year while she was competing on DWTS. Despite their romantic relationship ending, Siwa said Prew was still her "best friend" through it all. "I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end," she shared on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast. "I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted. But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings, but they're true."