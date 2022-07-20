JoJo Siwa Struggles to Run Daycare Center in 'JoJo Goes' Exclusive Clip

JoJo Siwa is dealing with an interesting challenge in a new episode of JoJo Goes. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of this week's episode of the Facebook Watch series which shows Siwa running a daycare center. Siwa is having a hard time getting the kids ready for a talent show after taking them to the playground. She wants the kids to have a talent show for their parents, but the children are not having it as they want to continue to play.

"Global pop sensation JoJo Siwa has always had a very clear and special connection with kids," the synopsis of the episode states. "She dreams of what it'd be like to run a daycare center and get to hang out with kids all day long – so, she's taking over an after-school class! But instead of the usual kid pickup today, JoJo plans to throw a talent show for the parents when they arrive. And with JoJo's extensive experience entertaining children for a living, this should be a breeze! ...Right?"

There will be eight episodes featured in the first season of JoJo Goes. Last week, viewers saw Siwa visit Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to work for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And her love for baseball continued recently as she participated in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium and hit an inside-the-park home run.

When speaking to Billboard about JoJo Goes in June, she was asked about guests she wasn't able to bring on the show that she wanted to see. "Honestly, I don't think so — everyone that we wanted to be in an episode was pretty much down," she said. "It was really nice because ultimately I just wanted my close people to be involved. I mean, Misty came in for a special volleyball occasion, but for the most part, I wanted my closest friends to come on these little adventures with me. So, it worked out great."

Siwa, 19, is known for appearing in two seasons of the series Dance Moms. She also has a YouTube channel called It's JoJo Siwa and competed in Dancing With the Stars where she placed second in the show's 30th season. This week's episode of JoJo Goes will premiere on Thursday at noon ET on Facebook Watch and Siwa's Facebook Page.