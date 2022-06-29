JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Ky Meet Olympic Gold Medalist Misty May-Treanor in Exclusive Clip of 'JoJo Goes'

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Ky are showing off their volleyball skills in the latest episode of JoJo Goes. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of this week's episode of the Facebook Watch show, and Siwa and Ky are seen meeting Olympic beach volleyball champion Misty May-Treanor and pro beach volleyball star, Sara Hughes. In the clip exclusively for PopCulture.com, Ky is very surprised to meet the volleyball stars because it was unexpected. It also shows the four getting ready to compete in a beach volleyball match.

"Global superstar JoJo Siwa wants to prove that her natural athletic abilities span far beyond the dance floor," the official synopsis to the JoJo Goes episode states. "But her famously sporty girlfriend, Ky, doesn't know if JoJo can hang with the actual pros. JoJo is determined to prove Ky wrong by training with gold medalist Misty May-Treanor and Pro-Beach Volleyball Player Sara Hughes then competing in a 2 v 2 head-to-head against Ky!"

May-Treanor, 44, is an Olympic legend as she won three gold medals in beach volleyball with former teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings. She also won three gold medals and one silver medal in the World Championships. May-Treanor and Jennings won 112 consecutive matches from 2007 to 2008 which is a record.

"Young and hungry, I joined forces with Kerri Walsh Jennings after she departed the indoor national team," May-Treanor wrote in a column for Newsweek. "The rest is history: We were the only beach volleyball team to win back-to-back golds, in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

"After our first Olympics, in which we were the favorites, we could feel the momentum on the women's side of our game picking up. There was more exposure on television, prime time for the Olympics, and more sponsors. With our second gold medal in Beijing, our sport's popularity climbed. Many young girls were now inspired to come out to the beach. We took a hiatus for two years and reunited to do what most thought was impossible—win a third gold medal at London 2012."

Hughes, 27, has won three tournaments on the AVP Pro Tour as well as one gold and two bronze medals on the FIVB World Tour in her career. Hughes was ranked No. 9 in the world in 2019, which is a career-high for her. The new episode of JoJo Goes will debut on Thursday at noon ET on Facebook Watch and Siwa's Facebook page.