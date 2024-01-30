Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her Son Is Married

Candace Cameron Bure is a mother-in-law. The Full House alum revealed photos from her 23-year-old son, Lev Bure's wedding. She captioned a series of photos from the nuptials: "I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure 💍 ♥️." she added in her post: "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with," she continued. "My heart is so full ♥️♥️♥️. We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated 🥂! What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!!" she added.

The actress escorted her son down the aisle wearing a gold strapless dress, while her son wore a classic black tux. The former Hallmark staple revealed Lev's engagement in November 2023, telling Us Weekly that the wedding was soon.

"We're gaining a daughter very soon," she said at the time. "My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we're very excited." Her role in planning the festivities were minimal. "Am I a [mother of the] groomzilla? No, I'm not. I promise you I'm not. I feel like it probably is different to be the mother of a groom than the mother of the bride," adding that she was "just being available and supportive" if the couple needed her help.

Candace and her husband Valeri Bure have been married for 27 years. They wed when she was just 20, and she says she was never afraid of getting married young due to the example her parents set for her as a longtime married couple. In addition to Lev, they also share a daughter, Natasha, and a son, Maksim.

Of what makes her family work, she wrote in her 2013 book Balancing It All: "My husband is a natural-born leader. I quickly learned that I had to find a way of honoring his take-charge personality and not get frustrated about his desire to have the final decision on just about everything. I am not a passive person, but I chose to fall into a more submissive role in our relationship because I wanted to do everything in my power to make my marriage and family work."