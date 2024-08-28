Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase Reunite 41 Years After 'National Lampoon's Vacation'

It's a holiday reunion! 41 years after filming the classic National Lampoon's Vacation, Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase made their way back to one another. "Vacation is always over too soon!" Brinkley captioned the post. There was also a video of the pair smiling while Chase waved to the camera. Excited fans poured in with comments. "Sooo cute!" Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote. "How cute are you two!! Still one of the best movies ever!" another fan commented about the 1983 comedy.

It's not the pair's first reunion. Chase and Brinkley reunited in a TikTok video last year. In the video, they have cocktails at a bar. Some wondered if another film was being added to the franchise.

In the film, Chase starred as Clark Griswold. He happily takes his wife and kids on a road trip to the fictional amusement park Wally World. But a series of unfortunate events ensued. He's distracted and tempted by a woman on the road, played by Brinkley, before they meet in a motel bar and wind up in a pool together. Brinkley appeared in another film in the franchise, Vegas Vacation.

By the end of the film's theatrical release, it earned more than $60 million at the box office. Critics and fans alike enjoyed the movie. Five sequels have been produced: European Vacation, Christmas Vacation, Vegas Vacation, Christmas Vacation 2, and Vacation.

In 2019, Chase reflected on the holiday version of the film. "I loved all of the physical stuff in the movie," he told the Los Angeles Daily News. "I loved the stuff on the roof, which was typical of Clark Griswold," he continued. "I loved sliding down the roof and hanging on. It was all very funny and I love Ellen (D'Angelo) coming out and going 'Um…Clark?' Nothing seems to bother her. It's time for dinner and Clark is outside in a bush somewhere. Anything with Randy … that was funny. He's just the troublemaker and that's the thing, when you see Cousin Eddie show up, you know the movie is gonna blow up, ya know?"