✖

Johnny Depp will take the stand for the second time in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to Deadline, Depp will take the stand under questioning from Heard's defense on Monday to kick off the trial's final week.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star will be the third witness in the trial's schedule for Monday, following an anatomy expert and an IPV expert. Heard's team did not respond to Deadline with a comment on the decision, with the outlet outlining the risk and reward for the move to bring Depp back under question,

Johnny Depp To Be Called As Witness For Amber Heard Defense In $50M Trial https://t.co/3CK19BDjjl — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 21, 2022

During his last time on the stand, the actor's demeanor was highlighted by plenty of laughter, especially from Depp, and responses to questions that ended up landing close to the sarcasm line. That said, Depp's testimony won many onlookers over and may have had the same effect on the jury. Heard's defense is set to overcome that this week before resting their case early on.

Deadline adds that Judge Penny Azcarte wants to hear closing arguments on May 27, giving a short amount of time to wrap up the trial. The saga is far from over for Depp and Heard, of course, with any judgment heading to an appeal. The defamation trial stems from Depp's lawsuit in 2019 in response to Heard's op-ed in The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse.

Depp has held tight to the notion that he did not abuse Heard during their relationship and is actually a victim of abuse himself. Heard attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, filing her own lawsuit for $100 million in summer 2020 after the dismissal was denied. Heard's suit also came shortly before Depp's failed libel lawsuit in the U.K. against The Sun.

The response to the trial online has seen a mix of support for Depp, especially from his former co-stars and acquaintances. Online there has also been a streak of harsh attacks on Heard, with social media or Reddit filled with criticism and claims about Heard's trial performance and last of trust in her performance.

With the end of the trial coming fast, it will be a strange world when the daily reactions to this stop coming and force people to pay attention to Ukraine again.