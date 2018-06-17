Johnny Depp Reportedly Ditches Interview When Asked About Health

Johnny Depp’s health and appearance have been a topic of concern for fans on social media in recent weeks. But Depp himself reportedly doesn’t want to talk about it.

The Times Magazine reported on Saturday that a German reporter asked Depp about his health during an interview, causing “panic among the large Depp camp.” He has reportedly since canceled all upcoming media appearances as he tours with his rock band, Hollywood Vampires.

The concern over the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s health first started in early June when photos of Depp with fans at a hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, made their way onto social media. Fans pointed out how Depp looked noticeably skinnier than normal, with some going so far as to speculate he might be sick.

“You need to be eating more, sir. You are looking a little thin. We don’t want to lose you. I have lost enough celebrities already, that I cared very much for,” one fan commented.

A number of sources have since come forward claiming there’s nothing wrong with Depp.

“Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys,” an insider told PEOPLE on June 5, adding in that he was “healthy” during his tour.

“There is no reason to be concerned,” a source told E! News the same day.

A different source at Hollywood Life took things a step further, saying the look was intentional on Depp’s behalf as he’s going for a “rock star look.” Depp is well-known in the acting world for transforming his appearance for some of his more enigmatic acting roles.

“Everything he does is a role and again he is stressing to friends and band mates that this is how he wants to look for the band. It’s his rock star look. It’s also his homage to one of his idols Keith Richards,” the source claimed. “So friends and band mates are monitoring it for sure and they are also going as far as to poke fun at him as well.”

“There is actual serious concern but they are all telling him that he is becoming The Invisible Man which ironically is something that Johnny is about to play in the near future,” the source continued. “So it is a bother with his buddies but not to Johnny at all.”

Depp has a trio of films set to release in the second half of 2018 — City of Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Richard Says Goodbye.