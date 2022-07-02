Johnny Depp Ordered to Pay ACLU Despite Winning Case Against Amber Heard

Amber Heard claimed she donated half her divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union. The organization works to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the country. Apparently, she lied, and now a judge has awarded the organization $38,000 but Heard isn't the one who has to cough up the funds. Instead, the bill is left for Depp to settle. TMZ reports that The Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team subpoenaed documents from the ACLU to prove Heard never paid the sum. According to the ACLU, they had to produce 1900 documents in the case. The organization asked the judge to order Depp to pay $86,000 for the time and expenses associated with the document production.

Depp's lawyer is calling BS, saying the tab was "exorbitant and unreasonable." The judge sided with Depp and lessened the settlement, which now totals to $38,000. All of this comes after Depp won his defamation suit against the Aquaman star. He sued the actress after he says she breached a confidentiality agreement in their divorce settlement by penning an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 detailing being a victim of domestic abuse. Though she didn't name Depp in the write-up, many assumed she was speaking of Depp as she'd previously accused him of physically attacking her previously.

Their marriage was short-lived but toxic, to say the least. During their highly televised six-week trial, both Heard and Depp accused one another of physical and mental abuse. Depp's sister took the stand and testified that Heard's attitude was less than stellar, and that she overheard Heard talking down to her brother.

Heard cried several times during her testimony. But ultimately, a jury didn't find her to be believable. She's since criticized the media scrutiny and says women in such cases are rarely believed when up against a man of Depp's public caliber.