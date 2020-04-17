Johnny Depp Seemingly Addresses Amber Heard, Coronavirus in Video to Fans After Officially Joining Instagram

Johnny Depp has officially joined Instagram. The actor first posted a photo of himself teasing that he was “filming something for you now,” as noticed by The Daily Mail. The second post made good on the promise, as Depp unveiled an eight-minute video where he touched on a couple of topics, including coronavirus and, possibly, the issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard. All after he pointed out that this was his “first experience in the world of social media.”

“Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people’s lives,” Depp explained, as mused on the “terrible global pandemic” that’s disrupted lives across the globe. “Some, far too many, are living on the streets with no protection, no shelter, no option of self-isolating at all. So, I feel we need to help each other throughout these dark times, these trying times, for those we love.”

Depp went on to acknowledge the plethora of similar posts made from celebrities, who are reaching out to fans and trying to use their platform to encourage everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines, which are current at the behest of state governors. “We need to make the most of this time by being close to those we love,” the actor added.

Near the end of the clip, after plugging his upcoming single with guitarist Jeff Beck, Depp also thanked his fans “for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. He added that he was “touched beyond words,” all of which could be a reference to his ongoing drama with Heard. After long-standing allegations that Depp had abused Heard, leaked audio recordings of a years-old therapy session with the two caused some fans to doubt Heard’s claims.

Back in March, it was reported that Depp had referred to Heard’s allegations as “a flat-out lie” in a series of text messages to talent agent Cristian Carino. “I want this done with as much as her,” Depp wrote to Carino in the wake of accusations he’d violated a restraining order. “What can I do??? Admit something that never happened!??? And just swallow a … ‘flat out lie’? She needs to be reasonable… I ain’t carrying an underserved wife-beater charge on my back for her!