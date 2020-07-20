Amber Heard Describes '3-Day Hostage Situation' With Johnny Depp, Claims He 'Threatened to Kill' Her

More details are coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship. Over the last few years, the exes have been at battle over the disturbing details of their marriage and now Heard is claiming that Depp threatened to "kill" her. The Auquaman actress also claims that Depp would "blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself" called "the monster."

"The best way I can describe what happened in Australia is that it was like a three-day hostage situation," she claimed in a written statement obtained by PEOPLE recalling the time they visited Australia in 2015. "We were due to be there for three days on our own, but it was only when I arrived that I realized I was trapped in this remote place without any means to leave and that Johnny had already been using and had a bag of drugs." She added, "Over the course of those three days, there were extreme acts of psychological, physical, emotional and other forms of violence. It is the worst thing I have ever been through."

Depp is currently in an ongoing libel court case as he sues News Group Newspapers (NGN) who is the parent company to the U.K. outlet The Sun. The outlet published a story in 2018 and called the Pirates of the Caribbean actor a "wife beater." However, Depp claims otherwise. On Monday, Heard took the stand speaking as a witness for the defense team.

While Heard claims Depp was abusive towards her in multiple ways, he also claims she was not so kind back to him on several occasions. He too spoke about their trip to Australia together and accused Heard of putting a cigarette out on his face, also throwing a bottle at him which severed his finger. "I would be very surprised if he remembers anything about the whole event; he was in such a state," Heard claimed in her statement, later describing the actor as "completely out of his mind and out of control" during that time.

The 34-year-old's statement continued alleging that Depp "explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship." She also claims that she wouldn't be surprised if he didn't remember much of any of the incidents because "much of the time he had difficulty recalling what he had done once he had slept it off." "He would blame all his actions on a self-created third party instead of himself, which he often called 'the monster.' He would speak about it as if it was another person or personality and not him doing all these things. [...] All of the abuse contributed to a severe decline in my mental and physical health while I was with him."