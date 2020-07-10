Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: All the Wild Claims in Their Court Case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship has brought both of them into court, and there have certainly been some wild claims in the case, so far. The former couple are not necessarily facing off against one another, but rather Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, as well as the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton. Depp filed the defamation case over a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife-beater." The allegation stemmed from claims that Heard made about Depp being abusive, which he has denied. "[Heard] said to the world that she was in fear of her life from me and I had been this horrible monster, if you will. Which was not the case," Depp said in a written statement issued to the court, as shared by Page Six. "I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking and then destroy what remained of it." Scroll down to read more about some wild claims that have come out during the case.

The Bed Incident Maybe the most unusual claim in the case, has been Depp's allegation that Heard or "one of her cohorts" once defecated in the couple's bed. He claimed the incident took place during Heard's 30th birthday party in April 2016, and that the feces was discovered the following morning by a cleaner. "I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship," Depp said of the incident, per CBC. Heard laid the blame on one of the couple's Yorkshire terriers, named Pistol and Boo, saying it was most likely one of the pups who had an accident on the bed. Depp, however, was quite convinced that a human was responsible for the mess. "It was not left by a three- or four-pound dog. I was convinced that it was either Ms Heard herself or one of her cohorts involved in leaving human feces on the bed," he stated.

Physical Abuse One of the most common allegations from Depp and Heard are of a physically abusive nature. Sasha Wass QC, who is representing The Sun in the case, brought up allegations that Depp once lost his temper when Heard criticised him for being late."I don't mind being criticised at all, but that was beyond criticism," he replied. "She was lighting me up." Wass stated that Heard alleges that at one point Depp "picked up a magnum bottle of champagne and you threw it at [Heard] and it missed … and glass smashed." Depp denied the allegation. In turn, the actor and his legal team counter-accused Heard of being the one to dish out abuse. David Sherborne, Depp's lawyer, read from just a portion of a 2015 tape in which Heard called Depp "a f—ing baby" after allegedly having physically assaulted him. "You got hit … but I did not punch you," Heard said in the tape recording. "I did not f—ing deck you. I f—ing was hitting you."

Thrown Cell Phone One of the most damning allegations of abuse against Depp is that he once threw a cell phone at Heard, hitting her in the face. The incidnet came after the two were arguing over the aforementioned defecation situation. They now each blame one another for continuing to bring it up, but at the time heard was allegedly calling someone Depp had blamed, which she said caused him to become erratic. Wass stated that Depp grabbed the phone from Heard and threw it at her face. "It made contact with the right hand side of her face," she said. "Then you asked if she would like it if you pulled her hair back." Depp replied: "No, ma'am," to the accusations. Heard reportedly yelled, "Stop hitting me, Johnny!" causing their security team to come into the room. "I was 20 feet away from her," Depp stated. "When she saw them, she changed to: 'Now you will never hit me again?'"

Severed Finger To counter Heard's accusations of abuse and assault, Depp alleged that he wound up with a severed finger during one of their more intense altercations, which came only about a month after they were married in 2015. "Amber severed my finger with the second of two thrown vodka bottles at me in the early afternoon of Sunday March 8," Depp said in written statement. Heard has denied the allegations. She contends that Depp caused his own severed finger, while in drug and alcohol-fueled rage. She also then alleged that he used his bloody finger to write accusations of infidelity against Heard in the walls and mirror, which she also denied. prevnext

Heavy Drug Use Over the course of the case, Depp's past substance abuse issues have been frequently cited, and are specifically referred to in many incidents of alleged abuse. Depp confirmed that he spent much of his life experimenting with and abusing drugs. He stated that he "found drugs and alcohol" early in life. Depp also admitted the he started experimenting with drugs "at a very young age when it was not a particularly stable or secure or safe home life." "My mother used to ask me to go and get her 'nerve pills' and I think I was around the age of 11 that it dawned on me that 'nerve pills' were calming her nerves, so I brought her her nerve pills and I took one and that began [my drug use]," he went on to say. Depp added that the early use of alcohol and drugs was "the only way that I found to numb the pain."

Depp Gave Marijuana to his Daughter Depp also admitted to giving his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, marijuana when she was 13 years old. He stated that his intentions were simply to teach her to practice experimenting with drugs in a safe manner. "My daughter was 13 years old, and as we all know at 11, 12, and 13 years old, when you go to a high school party, you are approached by people who will want to give you drink because they are drinking at 12 and 13, doing cocaine at 12 and 13 and smoking marijuana at 12 and 13, doing ecstasy and doing many, many drugs," he said, as reported by The Blast. "She was just 12, and she said she didn't know what to do." "I don't want a 13-year-old going into some sort of paranoid tailspin," Depp later continued. "I knew the marijuana I had myself, that I smoked myself, is trustworthy and good quality." He also addressed anyone who might have a problem with his parenting style, saying, "If this is wrong in your eyes, I appreciate what you think. But I was raising a daughter, and I was being a responsible parent so far as I'm concerned."