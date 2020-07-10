Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard or Her Friend of Defecating in Their Bed

As Johnny Depp took to the witness stand for the fourth day Friday in a libel trial in the U.K. against the publisher of The Sun, he accused ex-wife Amber Heard or one of her friends of defecating in their bed — which he called "a fitting end to the relationship." Depp is suing the newspaper's parent company for calling him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article about his messy divorce from Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

At London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Sasha Wass, attorney for The Sun, asked Depp about what had happened between the couple on the day of Heard's 30th birthday party on April 22, 2016, as well as her actual birthday the following day. Depp disclosed that he had an emergency meeting with his financial adviser, and as a result was two hours late to Heard's party, as per Variety.

When the couple went home, Depp said he began to read his book, as he knew Heard was angry and wanted to avoid a fight. The actor said his then-wife said him showing up so late showed he "didn't care" about her, which made her "very upset, very angry."

Wass told Depp, "You took Amber’s anger about you being late as criticism, and you don’t like criticism. … This provoked you to become angry. And you were, at the time you were angry, near a magnum bottle of champagne." She then accused Depp of throwing the bottle at Heard, which missed her and smashed. The attorney then said Depp "grabbed Heard by the hair and pushed her to the ground," adding that Depp stopped his wife from leaving the room. Depp said these allegations were untrue.

The next day, the cleaner discovered "feces" in the couple's bed and took a photo of the mess. Wass claimed Depp thought the incident was "hilarious," and said, "I haven’t laughed so hard in years," before making jokes about Heard being "in the dumps" and calling her "Amber Turd."

Depp said Friday, "It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life, so, yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange." He accused Heard or her friends of being "the only ones crass enough to have committed such an act." He said that then acted as the end of their relationship, saying in a text to Heard later, "I’ll never be able to understand how I fell in love with you. … I hope our divorce goes as quickly as possible and that it is as painless as possible."