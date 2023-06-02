Johnny Depp's Lawyer During Amber Heard Trial, Camille Vasquez, Says They 'Text Often'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented him during the actor's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, recently addressed their relationship, saying they "text often." Speaking to PEOPLE, Vasquez revealed, "There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating – foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately, our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle."

Vasquez is a lawyer with the Brown Rudnick law firm and is a partner in her firm's litigation & arbitration practice group, as well as being co-chair of the firm's brand & reputation management group. Earlier this year, she joined NBC News as a legal analyst. Going on to address the infamous Depp-Heard court case, Vasquez told PEOPLE, "I'm so proud of the work we did, and it wasn't just me; this is a tremendous team with mostly associates that worked their little tail feathers off to do the job that we were able to do. We were such a team and we're still so united and we care about one another."

In June 2022, a jury found that Heard did defame Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, and awarded the Edward Scissorhands actor more than $10 million. However, they also awarded Heard $2 million in a separate claim, finding that Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed her in return. The case finally came to a complete close in December when Heard revealed that she has made the "difficult" decision to settle the legal matter definitively. In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram page, Heard wrote, "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia."

In a statement shared by Deadline, Depp's attorneys expressed satisfaction over the outcome. They also pointed out that Depp plans to donate any monetary compensation to charity. "We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light," the legal team stated. "The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place. The payment of $1M – which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities – reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."