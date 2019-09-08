John Wesley, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Actor, Dead at 72

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor John Wesley has reportedly passed away. The actor’s family told The Hollywood Reporter that he succumbed to a long battle with mutliple myeloma. He was 72 years old.

Wesley had a long and storied career in the entertainment industry, including appearances as Dr. Hoover on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He worked with producer Gerry Pass, who served as his manager as well. Pass issued a statement on Wesley’s passing on Sunday.

“John Wesley was a gift to the world, for his kindness and grace are immortalized in his works of theatre, TV and film,” he said. “I am heartbroken to have lost a dear friend today.”



Wesley’s family confirmed Pass’ statement. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Houston, his daughters, Kimiko Kamiel Houston and Kinshasha Houston and his step-son, Kyler Richie. He also has grandchildren, siblings and his mother, Hazel Baskin. So far, his exact time of death has not been confirmed.

Wesley hailed from Louisiana, but got his degrees from the University of California, San Diego and the University of San Diego. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War before getting into the entertainment industry.

Wesley’s TV credits go all the way back to the early 1960s. He took parts on TV series like The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Richard Boone Show and The Great Adventure, among others. His appearances slowed down in the 1970s, with just one film role in Bogard.

In the 1980s, Wesley’s work picked up, with appearances in some of the biggest shows of the ear. This included Knight Rider, The Jeffersons and Matlock. Some of her appearances began to stretch into multiple episode runs. At the same time, he got into movie roles like Nuts, Let’s Get Harry and Perfect.

These days, his appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the best-known works on Wesley’s IMDb page, along with Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, The Little Rascals and Hang ‘Em High. His most recent works include a 2018 appearance on NCIS, and a role in the movie Holly Day that same year.

All the while, Wesley maintained a strong career in theater acting as well. The actor appeared in plays like Toys in the Attic by Lillian Hellman at the Old Globe Theatre in London, England. In Los Angeles, he appeared in Arthur Miller’s An American Clock and Wild Oats, both at the mark Taper Forum.