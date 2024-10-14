John Wayne’s Granddaughter Jennifer Wears Tribute to Him in Poolside Photo

Jennifer Wayne, granddaughter of Hollywood icon John Wayne, recently shared a touching tribute to her legendary grandfather on Instagram. The country music star posted photos of herself and her daughter, Lily Maria, lounging by the pool, with Jennifer sporting a camouflage hat emblazoned with John Wayne’s name. The caption read, “California dreamin…” evoking a sense of nostalgia and family pride.

This public display of affection for her grandfather is not surprising, given Jennifer’s deep connection to her Western roots. As a co-founder of American Paint Hat Company, she has channeled her family’s legacy into a unique business venture. The Nashville-based company offers a personalized hat design experience, allowing customers to create custom headwear that reflects their individual style, per City Lifestyle.

Jennifer’s inspiration for the company stems directly from her famous grandfather. She explained to the outlet, “My grandfather was John Wayne and he had a style that was unmatched. That’s where my love of hats came from! He was famous for wearing hats, and not just cowboy hats — all kinds of hats.”

Jennifer further elaborates on the company’s concept: “And my idea for American Paint was to create a hat completely unique to the individual. And to give them an experience they will never forget while designing their one of a kind hat. Nashville is the perfect place, and also happens to be my home. We get so many tourists coming to listen to music and they want to buy a pair of boots and a hat! Locals also love wearing hats. It’s the perfect addition to an outfit to make it truly unique and your own style!”

The American Paint Hat Company, co-founded with Tara Joseph and celebrity stylist Tyler Minor, offers a range of customization options. Customers can select from various luxury, classic Americana styles for both men and women, then personalize their choices with feathers, pins, vintage scarves, leather bands, and even custom branding.

In an interview with RFD TV in 2022, Jennifer elaborated on the company’s origins and her connection to her grandfather’s legacy. “I’ve got the western gene running through my blood,” she stated. The idea for customizable hats was inspired by Stetson’s personalized creations for John Wayne. Jennifer thought, “It would be cool if everyone could customize it for themselves. It’s a statement piece and [perfect for a] bad hair day.”

Jennifer describes the customization process enthusiastically: “You can come and pick out different bands burn it to distress it pick out a feather. You can go crazy.”

Despite being born three years after John Wayne’s passing, Jennifer feels a strong connection to him through his films. “I get to see him in the movies and how he walks and talks so I kind of feel like I’m lucky in the way and he’s a legend and everybody’s hero including me,” she shared.

The company’s name, American Paint Hat Company, was inspired by Jennifer’s husband’s love for paint horses, embodying the Western aesthetic that runs deep in her family’s history. Jennifer explains, “My husband loves paint horses. It was his idea just that western vibe so beautiful and creating your own hat and own experience.” She hopes that customers leave with “a smile and knowing they have a piece of their own American history and their story on their hat.”