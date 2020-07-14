The Tragic Death of John Travolta’s Son Jett

The loss of a child is one of the most painful tragedies a parent can experience and, sadly, beloved actor John Travolta is familiar with this terrible pain. In 2009, Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston lost their son Jett, when the 16-year-old suffered a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub while the Travolta family was vacationing in the Bahamas. Jett was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per Heavy.

At a young age, Jett was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body. It most commonly impacts children under the age of five. Travolta once spoke about Jett’s illness during a 2001 appearance on Larry King Live. “With my son … I was obsessive about cleaning — his space being clean, so we constantly had the carpets cleaned.”

“And I think, between him, the fumes and walking around, maybe picking up pieces or something, he got what is rarely a thing to deal with, but it’s Kawasaki syndrome,” he added.

In addition to Jett, Travolta and Preston also shared two more children: Ella, 24, and Benjamin, 13.

Following Jett’s death, Bahamian Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe appeared on Larry King Live and spoke fondly of Travolta’s relationship with his son. “Mr. Travolta spent a tremendous amount of time with his son Jett. He never left him at home,” Wilchcombe stated. “He always brought him with him. And once you saw John Travolta, you saw his son Jett. They were very close, very affectionate. Lots of love you see at all times.”

Two years ago — on April 13, 2022 — Travolta took to Instagram to pay tribute to his son on what would have been his 29th birthday. “My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say,” the Phenomenon actor wrote alongside a black and white photo of them together. “I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad.”

Travolta suffered a great loss once again, in 2020, when Preston passed away after a “two-year battle with breast cancer.” Travolta shared in an Instagram post, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.”

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he added.