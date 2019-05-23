John Travolta Shows off Newly Shaved Head in New Year’s Selfie

John Travolta showed off his newly-shaded head in a New Year’s selfie with his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta.

In the photo, Travolta sported a scruffy gray beard with 18-year-old Ella smiling next to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hope everyone had a great New Year,” Travolta wrote in the caption.

The photo earned unanimous praise from his fans in the comments section, with some telling the 64-year-old Travolta he looks better bald.

“Wow! Bald is definitely better,” one person wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“You look better and younger than ever. Congrats! Happy New Year!” another fan wrote.

“From one Jerseyan to another, dang you look great! I’m glad you took the plunge and it’s totally working for you! And of course Ella is a beautiful young lady! Happy New Year,” another fan wrote.

“WOW DUDE!!!! Now show that handsome Mug to the big screen!!!!!! You should have been bald this whole time!!!” another wrote.

Travolta, who previously went bald for his 2010 action movie From Paris With Love, might have the most-talked about hairline in Hollywood. Any time he is seen without a toupee, he sparks headlines around the world. In February 2011, paparazzi spotted him showing off his nearly bald head while in Hawaii with wife Kelly Preston. In 2015, a man’s selfie with Travolta at a gym went viral, since it revealed the actor’s true hairline.

Before going bald to ring in 2019, Travolta was seen with a full head of hair at events promoting his box office flop Gotti. As recently as Oct. 31, The Daily Mail published photos of Travolta with Ella and son Benjamin in Venice with Travolta wearing a full hairdo. On Dec. 14, his hair was slicked back in a way that reminded some of his Grease character Danny Zucko.

Some suggested Travolta might have been inspired to embrace his baldness after hanging out with rapper Pitbull. The two have become friends, and Pitbull worked on a song for Gotti. Last month, Travolta supported Putbull at the performer’s handprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

“I had the privilege to introduce and celebrate my amazing friend Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, at his handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Hollywood Theater today,” Travolta wrote on Instagram.

Travolta’s next film is The Poison Rose, which co-stars Brendan Fraser and Famke Janssen. He also recently filmed Moose, directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.

Photo credit: Instagram/John Travolta