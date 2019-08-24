John Travolta Celebrates Olivia Newton-John Amid Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Very Proud of Her’

John Travolta sent some good vibes Olivia Newton-John‘s way amid his Grease co-star’s cancer battle. Newton-John is fighting stage 4 cancer, and has said she is trying to live her life to the fullest. In the four decades since tarring in Grease, Travolta and Newton-John have been close friends.

“She looks incredible,” Travolta, 65, told Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie The Fanatic Thursday. “She doesn’t look any different than [she did] years ago, and I’m very proud of her.”

“I’m very happy about Olivia,” Travolta added.

Newton-John, 70, recently revealed that her breast cancer returned for a third time. Earlier this month, the “Physical” singer told 60 Minutes Australia she felt lucky to be alive. She is trying to remain positive, even though her cancer has returned more aggressive than in the past.

“I’m so lucky that I’ve been through this three times and I’m still here,” she said, reports ET. “We know we’re gonna die at some point, and we don’t know when it is. When you’re given a cancer diagnosis or a scary honest diagnosis, you’re suddenly given a possibility of a time limit… So every day is a gift.”

When Newton-John attended the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show in Hollywood, she said she was “doing great.”

“I just want everyone to know, I’m here, I’m doing great. I’m doing really well and I’m really healthy,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I’m feeling good and loving every minute.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992, and she underwent a partial mastectomy and nine months of chemotherapy. In 2013, she was diagnosed with cancer again. In May 2017, she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which metastasized to the sacrum.

“If somebody tells you, you have six months to live, very possibly you will because you believe that,” Newton-John told 60 Minutes Australia. “So for me, psychologically, it’s better not to have any idea of what they expect or what the last person that has what you have lived, so I don’t, I don’t tune in.”

Newton-John and Travolta have remained friends since making Grease in 1978. In 2012, the two famously made a Christmas album together called This Christmas.

As for Travolta, his new film The Fanatic opens on Aug. 30. The thriller was directed by Lump Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and centers on a film fan (Travolta) who stalks an action movie hero. In the movie, Travolta sports a unique bowl cut.

“I found on the internet this guy that had that haircut and rimless glasses and I superimposed it on a photograph [of me] and I sent it to [director] Fred Durst, and he fell in love with the look,” Travolta told ET. “Then we added the Hawaiian shirt and the shorts and it just came together, [as] kismet, you know?”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images