John Stamos Reveals Throwback Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Blunder: ‘Thankful I Didn’t Die’

John Stamos took to Instagram this holiday, to reveal a throwback clip from a past Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade blunder he suffered, saying that he’s “thankful I didn’t die.” The clip is from when Stamos was is in a production of Bye Bye Birdie, and the cast did a song during the annual parade. At one point, Stamos hops up on a bench to sing and dance, and he has a slight slip, and drops to the ground. Luckily, he didn’t fall too hard and was able to recover nicely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Nov 28, 2019 at 10:36am PST

In the post’s caption, he wrote, “Thankful I didn’t die LIVE in the Macy’s T Giving parade. Misjudged the width of that bench! Oh well – #HappyThanksgiving to you and your family. #byebyebirdie #broadway.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Stamos’ fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “It was right in rhythm and looked like part of the dance. 🙂 And you’re voice [is] sooooo good!”

“[Lauging my a— off] I didn’t even notice he almost fell the first time until I read the caption and watched it again,” another person wrote, while someone else said, “Nice save though!! True professional, never missed a beat!! So talented!! Happy Thanksgiving!!”

“I remember this I was cranky for some reason I don’t remember why but this helped me so thank you and when I saw you I was like ooh he’s hot,” one other user added.

“It went perfectly as if a part of it. I loved it!!! I think it went better than if that wouldn’t have happened. You made it look good,” a fifth user commented.

Earlier this year, Stamos opened up about his life in a GQ interview, commenting about how grateful he is for his new lot in life, saying, “Everybody has their own bottoms. I haven’t been through anything more than anyone else has. In fact I’ve had a beautifully charmed life. I think it was a fear of growing up. I mean, you throw a stick in this town and you’ll hit six guys with Peter Pan syndrome.”

When asked if “he’d include himself” is this assessment, Stamos replied, “I’m a poster boy for it,” then adding, “I shoulda had six months as a free fall, but I dragged it out about 10 years.”

Fans can next catch Stamos in the upcoming final season of Fuller House.

Photo Credit: Getty Images