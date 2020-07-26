John Saxon, 'Enter the Dragon' and 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor, Dead at 83

✖

Enter the Dragon actor John Saxon has died at the age of 83. The star who shared screen time with Bruce Lee was a Hollywood fixture for years, winning a Golden Globe in 1966 for The Appaloosa opposite Marlon Brando and appearing on numerous television series like Dynasty and Falcon Crest as Lorenzo Lamas' father.

He is best known for Enter the Dragon and his role in cult films like Black Christmas and the Nightmare on Elm Street series with director Wes Craven. He appears as Nancy Thompson's police officer father in the first and third installments of the series, later returning as himself in New Nightmare in 1994.

Saxon was born Carmine Orrico in 1936, the oldest of three children in Brooklyn, and was later discovered after leaving a theater at the age of 17. Hollywood agent Henry Wilson signed him and quickly led to him becoming part of the Universal family. He attended workshops at the studio, building on his studies in drama at Carenegie Hall.

