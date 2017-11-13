John Oliver Jabs Louis C.K. on ‘Last Week Tonight’ Season Finale

John Oliver kicked off the fourth season finale of his talk show Last Week Tonight with a “lightning recap of the week,” which included a jab at Louis C.K, the latest in a string of men in Hollywood to be accused of sexual misconduct.

“The New York Times reported Louis C.K.‘s gross sexual misconduct, which is completely indefensible, and which inevitably resulted in the cancellation of his new film, Exhibit A: If This Ever Goes to Trial,” Oliver said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oliver was referring to Louis C.K.’s unreleased film I Love You, Daddy, a film that critics say pays homage to Woody Allen. It is said to explore the power imbalance between young women and older men, and it includes a scene where an actor pantomimes masturbating in front of a female colleague.

Following the New York Times report, in which five women accused C.K. of masturbating in front of them, I Love You, Daddy distributor the Orchard announced that it would not move forward with the release. The comedian faced further fallout from the allegations, which he later confirmed to be true, with FX dropping him from all of its shows, Netflix cancelling a stand-up special featuring C.K., and HBO pulling all of Louis C.K.’s specials.

Oliver finished the season 4 finale by ridiculing President Donald Trump, bringing attention to his most recent tweet in which Trump claimed that he would never call Kim Jong-Un “short and fat.” He also claimed that he and the crew would be spending their hiatus making cowboy ads to educate Trump on various issues.